Sameera Reddy Amazes Fans by Sharing Picture of Son and Daughter Looking Like Twins

Actor Sameera Reddy, who is quite active on social media, has shared a collage containing pictures of her son Hans, when he was an infant, and daughter Nyra, who was born last year.

Putting out the picture on Instagram, Sameera wrote, "Nyra 2020 & Hans 2016 ! my laddoos! Nyra 2020 & Hans 2016 ! my laddoos!"

As soon as she posted the picture, her followers flooded it with likes and comments with many quickly noting the strong resemblance between the siblings.

Responding to the picture, one follower wrote that the kids are mirror image of each other. Another user said that her daughters also look like twins.

A user voiced that her son is her husband's copy, while the daughter looks like Sameera. The actress, who is married to Akshai Varde, keeps sharing funny videos and photos of her kids and family on Instagram to interact with her fans.

A day after sharing the resembling picture of her kids, she has posted a video of her son and daughter, in which they can be seen playing with each other.

Sharing the video, the Race star wrote, “When you are stuck indoors & have these two to lighten the mood stay safe everyone!” The caption was in context of the spreading coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

A few days back, the Maine Dil Tujhko Diya actor shared another video in which she and her mother-in-law Manjri Varde can be seen taking TikTok’s ‘flip the switch’ challenge.