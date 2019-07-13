Sameera Reddy Announces Birth of Baby Girl With Adorable Post on Instagram

Actress Sameera Reddy was blessed with a daughter on Friday. She shared the news of the arrival of her newborn on Instagram. This is Sameera's second baby with husband Akshai Varde.

"Our little angel came this morning. My Baby girl ! Thank you for all the love and blessing. Blessed," she wrote. Along with the post, Sameera uploaded a photograph of herself holding the fingers of the little one.

Actors like Karan Tacker and Karanvir Bohra expressed their excitement in the comments on the post, sending love and congratulatory wishes for Sameera.

During her pregnancy, Sameera was quite active on social media. From flaunting her baby bump underwater to starting her online campaign 'Imperfectly Perfect', she has been seen setting goals for women on how to embrace their body during pregnancy.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram recently to share a video in which she talks about how she has begun to accept herself in every size and colour, encouraging others to do the same too. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "This is the real me! Almost ready to pop! I know I'll bounce back and I'm not afraid of being judged. I wanted to share how I looked without make up & my morning face and how it's important for me to celebrate it."

Read: Ahead of Childbirth, Sameera Reddy Shares Powerful Message on Body Positivity in New Video

The Tezz actress married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She delivered her first born, a son, in 2015.

Follow @News18Movies for more