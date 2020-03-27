Sameera Reddy Breaks Down as She Addresses Anxiety and Fear Among Children During Lockdown

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy recently took to Instagram to share a video detailing how the lockdown due to Coronavirs is affecting kids, who are gripped with fear and anxiety.

She mentioned how his son Hans is reacting to the quarantine, mentioning that while it must be normal for us, kids feel it more. Mentioning the signs of anxiety, Sameera pointed out that the kids are “finding it hard to concentrate, not sleeping or waking in the night with bad dreams, not eating properly, quickly getting angry or irritable and being out of control during outbursts, constantly worrying or having negative thoughts”.

Others signs include “feeling tense and fidgety or using the toilet often, always crying, being clingy and complaining of tummy aches and feeling unwell”.

She requested everyone to communicate with their kids during this phase so as to keep them calm and help them ease out the stressful days.

A few days ago, actress Raveena Tandon had shared how she is taking care of her teenager daughter Rasha and son Ranbir

She told IANS, "I never believe in over sanitization...but always make sure to keep my house clean and hygienic. Washing hands is must with the kids. Now, we have totally self-quarantined ourselves. Since schools are shut , we are spending time with each other at home. To keep them entertained, we play monopoly and other board games. We also pass time by watching movies together. It's a great time to develop close bond with your family members and I am doing the same".

