Sameera Reddy Breaks Down as She Addresses Anxiety and Fear Among Children During Lockdown

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy recently took to Instagram to share a video detailing how the lockdown due to Coronavirs is affecting kids, who are gripped with fear and anxiety.
She mentioned how his son Hans is reacting to the quarantine, mentioning that while it must be normal for us, kids feel it more. Mentioning the signs of anxiety, Sameera pointed out that the kids are “finding it hard to concentrate, not sleeping or waking in the night with bad dreams, not eating properly, quickly getting angry or irritable and being out of control during outbursts, constantly worrying or having negative thoughts”.
Others signs include “feeling tense and fidgety or using the toilet often, always crying, being clingy and complaining of tummy aches and feeling unwell”.
She requested everyone to communicate with their kids during this phase so as to keep them calm and help them ease out the stressful days.
View this post on Instagram
It hurts me that Hans is exposed to the paranoia and fear. But this is the new normal . And imagine if we feel anxiety they feel it even more . Signs of deep anxiety in children -finding it hard to concentrate. -not sleeping, or waking in the night with bad dreams. -not eating properly. -quickly getting angry or irritable, and being out of control during outbursts. -constantly worrying or having negative thoughts. -feeling tense and fidgety, or using the toilet often. -always crying. -being clingy. -complaining of tummy aches and feeling unwell s 🙏🏼 please be aware and communicate with your child . It’s important . Keeping them busy is a good thing but talking to them and being honest about the situation is recommended . Make them feel safe. Lots of hugs and lots of patience . ❤️#staysafe #stayhome #mentalhealth #children #lockdown
A few days ago, actress Raveena Tandon had shared how she is taking care of her teenager daughter Rasha and son Ranbir
She told IANS, "I never believe in over sanitization...but always make sure to keep my house clean and hygienic. Washing hands is must with the kids. Now, we have totally self-quarantined ourselves. Since schools are shut , we are spending time with each other at home. To keep them entertained, we play monopoly and other board games. We also pass time by watching movies together. It's a great time to develop close bond with your family members and I am doing the same".
Follow @News18Movies for more