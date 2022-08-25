CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#GaneshChaturthi
Home » News » Movies » Sameera Reddy Drops 'Most Beautiful' Throwback Pics From Her Underwater Maternity Shoot
1-MIN READ

Sameera Reddy Drops 'Most Beautiful' Throwback Pics From Her Underwater Maternity Shoot

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 25, 2022, 09:16 IST

Mumbai, India

Sameera Reddy shares a glimpse of her throwback underwater maternity shoot.

Sameera Reddy shares a glimpse of her throwback underwater maternity shoot.

Sameera Reddy took to her Instagram account and dropped a throwback video sharing a glimpse of her underwater maternity shoot.

Sameera Reddy has never shied away from talking about body positivity, struggled she faced with her body, postpartum stress and post-pregnancy weight. The actress is married to Akshai Varde and is a mother of two – Hans and Nyra. Recently, Sameera took to her official Instagram account and dropped a throwback video sharing a glimpse of her underwater maternity shoot.

In the video, which is a compilation of several of Sameera’s pictures, the actress can be seen posing in several neon-coloured bikini sets inside a swimming pool. In one of the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a neon green set whereas in another, poses in a pink bikini. Reportedly, the video is from Sameera’s second pregnancy back in 2019.

In the caption, the actress urged all mothers-to-be to ‘enjoy and celebrate’ their bodies. “The most beautiful I’ve ever felt Never let anyone make you feel otherwise #motherhood #pregnancy #underwater #photography #throwback @luminousdeep you gave me the most precious memories Mommies to be don’t be shy. Enjoy your bodies & celebrate yourself ” she wrote.

Fans and friends were quick to shower love and appreciation in the comments section. “This was an ethereal celebration of being a woman and a mother,” Sameera’s mother-in-law wrote. The actress’ maternity shoot photographer also commented, “It was my pleasure and you looked absolutely fabulous.” Another social media user called Sameera an inspiration and shared, I’m a first time mom to be at 25 weeks. My body changes everyday, but i’m grateful.. Thanks Sameera, you’re an inspiration.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 25, 2022, 09:16 IST
last updated:August 25, 2022, 09:16 IST