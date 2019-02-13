English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sameera Reddy Expecting Second Child With Husband Akshai Varde, Shares Baby Bump Pic
Sameera Reddy is expecting her second child with businessman husband Akshai Varde.
Sameera Reddy is expecting her second child with businessman husband Akshai Varde.
Sameera Reddy is expecting her second child with businessman husband Akshai Varde. The former actress shared a series of pictures with her baby bump on Instagram and wrote, "Halfway there. Baby bump... Can't wait to meet you."
Dressed in a grey outfit, Sameera can be seen embracing her baby bump in one of the photos. Last week, Sameera made an appearance at the recently-concluded Lakme Fashion Week.
Sameera married Akshai in January 2014 in Mumbai. They welcomed their first child on May 24, 2015. Post which she bid adieu to her film career.
Sameera and Akshai bonded over their mutual passion for motorbikes.
"Akshai has his own range of motorbikes. That's how we met. I love motorbikes and riding them is my passion. Akshai saw me whizzing past on this really mean macho machine. I think he was impressed by my love for motorbikes. Our relationship started there. We knew each other for years before our marriage. Akshai is well-known in his own field but not part of showbiz. I think that was very important for me. I wanted to marry outside the film industry," she had earlier said.
