Sameera Reddy Looks Gorgeous Mom-to-be in Yellow and Red Ethnic Wear at Her Baby Shower
Sameera Reddy shared adorable pictures from her baby shower ceremony on social media. See here.
Image of Sameera Reddy, Akshai Varde and Hans, courtesy of Instagram
Sameera Reddy, currently expecting her second child with husband Akshai Varde, recently shared pictures from her baby shower, looking resplendent in her yellow traditional attire. Mother to a son named Hans, Sameera was recently in the news for speaking out against the people who body shamed her during her pregnancy.
The actor took to Instagram to post an image of her dressed in a traditional yellow and red kanjeevaram saree and was seen posing with her husband and son. She captioned the photo, "Hearty laughter and inner smiles is enough to keep me happy for a lifetime! My Godh Bharai Bliss."
The actor took to her Instagram stories to share more images from her baby shower. This is not the first time Sameera has been in news for her mummy-body. Earlier this year, the actor had revealed to IANS said that while she had planned to have the pregnancy and "bounce back and getting in the limelight again... It was just the opposite."
She also gave trolls a befitting reply saying that everyone cannot be like actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who returned to her svelte figure post-pregnancy in no time. Sameera had further revealed that while she was very shy during her first pregnancy, and used to keep herself all covered up, she feels different the second time around and is confident about looking hot while pregnant as it is all about the mindset.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Noted Playwright And Actor Girish Karnad Dies At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Feel For You Shikhar, Says Tendulkar: Backs Replacement Pant to Shine
- Marvel Announces Re-release of Avengers Endgame, Fans Flood Twitter with Avatar Memes
- Ranveer Singh Gets Legal Notice from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Advocate Paul Heyman
- Priyanka Chopra Shows How to Slay in a Flame Shirt-dress this Summer
- Lionel Messi Defiant Even as Argentina Stand at Brink of Elimination from Copa America
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s