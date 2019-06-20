Sameera Reddy Looks Gorgeous Mom-to-be in Yellow and Red Ethnic Wear at Her Baby Shower

Sameera Reddy, currently expecting her second child with husband Akshai Varde, recently shared pictures from her baby shower, looking resplendent in her yellow traditional attire. Mother to a son named Hans, Sameera was recently in the news for speaking out against the people who body shamed her during her pregnancy.

The actor took to Instagram to post an image of her dressed in a traditional yellow and red kanjeevaram saree and was seen posing with her husband and son. She captioned the photo, "Hearty laughter and inner smiles is enough to keep me happy for a lifetime! My Godh Bharai Bliss."

The actor took to her Instagram stories to share more images from her baby shower. This is not the first time Sameera has been in news for her mummy-body. Earlier this year, the actor had revealed to IANS said that while she had planned to have the pregnancy and "bounce back and getting in the limelight again... It was just the opposite."

She also gave trolls a befitting reply saying that everyone cannot be like actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who returned to her svelte figure post-pregnancy in no time. Sameera had further revealed that while she was very shy during her first pregnancy, and used to keep herself all covered up, she feels different the second time around and is confident about looking hot while pregnant as it is all about the mindset.

