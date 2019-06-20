Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sameera Reddy Looks Gorgeous Mom-to-be in Yellow and Red Ethnic Wear at Her Baby Shower

Sameera Reddy shared adorable pictures from her baby shower ceremony on social media. See here.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 20, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sameera Reddy Looks Gorgeous Mom-to-be in Yellow and Red Ethnic Wear at Her Baby Shower
Image of Sameera Reddy, Akshai Varde and Hans, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Sameera Reddy, currently expecting her second child with husband Akshai Varde, recently shared pictures from her baby shower, looking resplendent in her yellow traditional attire. Mother to a son named Hans, Sameera was recently in the news for speaking out against the people who body shamed her during her pregnancy.

The actor took to Instagram to post an image of her dressed in a traditional yellow and red kanjeevaram saree and was seen posing with her husband and son. She captioned the photo, "Hearty laughter and inner smiles is enough to keep me happy for a lifetime! My Godh Bharai Bliss."

The actor took to her Instagram stories to share more images from her baby shower. This is not the first time Sameera has been in news for her mummy-body. Earlier this year, the actor had revealed to IANS said that while she had planned to have the pregnancy and "bounce back and getting in the limelight again... It was just the opposite."

She also gave trolls a befitting reply saying that everyone cannot be like actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who returned to her svelte figure post-pregnancy in no time. Sameera had further revealed that while she was very shy during her first pregnancy, and used to keep herself all covered up, she feels different the second time around and is confident about looking hot while pregnant as it is all about the mindset.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram