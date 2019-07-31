English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sameera Reddy Names Her Daughter Nyra, Elder Son Hans Reveals News on Instagram
Sameera Reddy shared a post on Instagram, naming her daughter Nyra. She posed for the picture alongside Nyra's brother Hans.
Image of Sameera Reddy and son Hans, courtesy of Instagram
Actress Sameera Reddy and her husband Akshai Varde, who welcomed a daughter a few days ago, have named the newborn Nyra.
Announcing the name of her second child, Sameera took to Instagram on Wednesday and wrote: "Welcoming our little lady to the Varde family, baby girl 'Nyra' .
Along with the post, Sameera shared a few photographs of herself with her son Hans, who can be seen holding a paper on which "Nyra" is written.
The Tezz actress married businessman Akshai in 2014. She gave birth to Hans in 2015.
