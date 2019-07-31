Take the pledge to vote

Sameera Reddy Names Her Daughter Nyra, Elder Son Hans Reveals News on Instagram

Sameera Reddy shared a post on Instagram, naming her daughter Nyra. She posed for the picture alongside Nyra's brother Hans.

IANS

July 31, 2019
Actress Sameera Reddy and her husband Akshai Varde, who welcomed a daughter a few days ago, have named the newborn Nyra.

Announcing the name of her second child, Sameera took to Instagram on Wednesday and wrote: "Welcoming our little lady to the Varde family, baby girl 'Nyra' .

Along with the post, Sameera shared a few photographs of herself with her son Hans, who can be seen holding a paper on which "Nyra" is written.

The Tezz actress married businessman Akshai in 2014. She gave birth to Hans in 2015.

