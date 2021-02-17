Sameera Reddy on Equal Parenting: I Believe Paternity Leave Should be Normalised

Sameera Reddy, who took a sabbatical from full-time acting to focus on her kids, says that the children are better off when they have access to both parents from a young age as she emphasises the importance of equal parenting in raising kids.

"When it comes to equal parenting, there are no set mother-father rules or duties. Diapering, feeding, storytelling, bath time, nap time, playtime, all are shared equally between both parents and in turn positively contribute towards a healthy, happy baby. So yes, I believe there is so much power in equal parenting and it definitely is rewarding. This is why I stand with #ItTakes2 campaign and urge more parents out there to take a positive step for their little ones and be equal partners in parenting," says Sameera.

Sameera is a doting mother and often shares adorable pictures with her kids and husband, Akshai Varde, on social media. On Valentine's Day, she posted a beautiful family portrait on her Instagram account and captioned it as: "My perfect Valentine's Day."

When asked if they've actively done anything to work on gender equality in their relationship since they had children, Sameera says, "This actually happened naturally as we both share common beliefs when it comes to working as equals. Akshai and I have always been equal partners from day one and we believe that equal parenting really has a positive impact on the child. I think as parents, you need to lead and set an example by doing. If you want to teach your kids to be respectful, responsible, share, be a team player. You need to build an environment at home where these values thrive through your actions as parents."

Recently, actor Saif Ali Khan, who is expecting his second child with Kareena Kapoor Khan, stressed upon the absolute necessity of paternity leave and spoke about how his personal experiences as a parent have formed his stance on the matter. Echoing a similar sentiment, Sameera says that men also deserve paid leave after the birth of a child as it encourages their participation and connection within the family and society.

"I believe paternity leave should be normalised. As much as a mother and child bond is important, the same goes for father-and-baby bonding. Paternity leave not only deepens that but also encourages them to be more involved and engage with their little ones. When both parents are equally involved with their kids, it really transforms how kids grow and develop.

"Equal parenting also influences the values they pick up like equality, sharing, togetherness and being responsible and these are essential especially in their formative years. While we do have some way to go when it comes to paternity leave becoming mainstream, it definitely is so important today especially as words can’t express the joy of a new life and you need to put that life first," she adds.