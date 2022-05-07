Sameera Reddy on Keeping Her Social Media Game Close To Reality:' I Don’t Look Glamorous When...'

Sameera Reddy has been hitting the headlines for her on-point social media game and exposing her unfiltered self to the netizens. The actress who is a mother of two kids never ceases to impress her ‘community’ of followers. A community that appreciates the icon of body positivity Sameera has turned now. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress opened up about how she keeps her social media game close to reality, and what inspires her to do so.

Sameera who has 1.4 million followers on Instagram and has essentially moulded what she calls her community. The actress who embraced her no-filter self explained how she refused to follow the same. She said, “The trolls came and went; eventually they just got fed up! And slowly, I started talking about how I felt about my body, my weight, my stretchmarks. And I refused to use a filter or touch up anything or take 400 pictures before finding one with the right angle.”

She even dished on how she started getting messages from people who related to her posts, to her dishevelled hair, natural out-of-bed look and generally feeling happy about herself. Talking about keeping her social media game close to reality, Sameera asserted, “The truth is, I don’t look glamorous when I’m feeding my kids or when I’m cleaning up! Today, it’s unbelievable how this community has grown into something really powerful."

More importantly, she is looked up to by women of all ages, from Gen-Z to millennials, as the poster girl of everything that makes them insecure, as she champions being comfortable in one’s own skin. Not only do they find her relatable, they thank her for addressing the insecurities that have bogged them down… and start believing in themselves again.

However, things were not at all hunky dory when she started to follow the “no-filter path" on social media. The actress disclosed how in the beginning, she was overwhelmed when she was first introduced to social media. She shared, “I had just gotten on to social media, and I was overwhelmed by how perfect everybody was looking. Some people were on a flight, there were these perfect holiday pictures, and everyone was looking so uber sexy, there were these yoga mummies, while I was still changing diapers and looking exhausted as hell!”

Speaking about the first picture she posted in which she had a lot of grey hair, she said, “I had some very cool reactions and then some very harsh reactions.”

People commented “like ‘Why are you doing this?’ ‘This is wrong’ ‘Buddhi bann gayi’. One girl commented, ‘This is not a representation of beauty, ma’am. Why are you showing us this?’ That’s when I realised it wasn’t their fault, because they’d been fed Sexy Sam until now, and that’s what they wanted to see!”

Finally, things are settled for good, and the actress is being lauded on social media by what she calls her ‘community’ for the real ‘unfiltered’self that she puts forth on social media.

