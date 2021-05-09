Sameera Reddy Opens Up About Battling Post-partum Depression

Actress Sameera Reddy, who is mother to two kids Hans and Nyra Varde, opened up about battling post-partum depression after the birth of Hans. Sameera said that she weighed 105 kgs during childbirth and she lost patches of hair.

While talking to Humans of Bombay on Mother’s Day, Sameera opened up about her husband, Akshay Varde taking care of their kid while she dealt with her depression. She said, “My mom-in-law said, ‘Your baby is healthy, you have a supportive husband, why are you upset?’ I had no answer. After I was discharged, I cried; I also felt guilty for not being there for Hans. This continued for a year – I’d break down often. I was completely cut off from the film industry. I still weighed 105 kgs & was diagnosed with Alopecia areata; patches of hair fell out of my head.”

Sameera made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya alongside Sanjay Dutt and Sohail Khan. She has also featured in films like Darna Mana Hai, Musafir and Race. She also did a Kannada film in 2013 titled Varadhanayaka. Sameera’s last movie outing was in 2012 for a political thriller directed by Prakash Jha. She featured alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Abhay Deol and Arjun Rampal in Chakravyuh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here