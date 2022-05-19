Sameera Reddy Opens Up Her Postpartum Stress: ‘I Couldn’t Feel Happy However Hard I Tried’Sameera Reddy Opens Up Her Postpartum Stress: ‘I Couldn’t Feel Happy However Hard I Tried’

Sameera Reddy has always been very vocal about her opinions. The actress has earlier talked about body image post child birth, and about postpartum depression. Now, in a new post, she has shared her picture from the time when she was suffering from postpartum stress.

Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures from the time when she was at her lowest and wrote, “Even though mental illnesses can’t be seen, they exist. Mental health awareness refers to a wide range of mental health conditions — disorders that affect your mood, thinking and behavior such as Depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, PPD etc. For me Postpartum stress was hard and I did not act fast enough because I was unaware it existed. The pics I shared in this post was me at my lowest❤️. I couldn’t feel happy however hard I tried after the birth of my first child. I still reflect on these moments and it only drives me harder to reach out to anyone not feeling good about themselves. You are not alone. And being there for each other in tough times is so important. “See the post here:

She also listed down some ways to cope up with postpartum depression getting 8 hours of sleep per night, less screen time, exercising for 30-minutes and decluttering the space amongst others.

She got much support from other members of the industry. Anita Hassanandani called her ‘Best Mom’ while Gauahar Khan commented, “You’re an amazing mom” with a heart emoji.

Sameera Reddy is married to Akshai Varde. The two tied the knot in 2014. They had their son Hans in 2015, and also welcomed a daughter, Nyra, in 2019. She had spoken about her postpartum depression earlier as well, and had revealed she was not sure about having a second child after the depression she suffered from when her first child was born.

