Sameera Reddy Sets New Motherhood Goals, Climbs Karnataka’s Highest Peak with 2-Month-Old Daughter
Sameera Reddy has set a new motherhood goal after she went hiking and climbed the highest peak in Karnataka with her two-month-old baby girl strapped on.
Image: Instagram
Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy has been in the news ever since she announced her second pregnancy. The actress did an underwater maternity photoshoot and now, two months after her baby girl Nyra was born, the actress has set up another motherhood goal. Sameera has climbed the Mullayanagiri peak, the highest peak in Karnataka, along with her 2-month-old daughter. The actress took to Instagram to share a video from her hiking session.
The 35-year-old actress shared the video, with the caption, "Attempted climbing to Mullayanagiri Peak with Nyra strapped on! I stopped midway cos I was so out of breath! 6300 ft high it's the tallest Peak in Karnataka! So many messages from new moms saying they are inspired to travel & I'm thrilled that my travel stories are getting such a positive response! It's very easy to feel low post baby & I'm super determined to not let it get me down! For moms asking, I did not express I just fed her on demand everywhere! Less fuss and easy to travel this way!"
She also took to her Instagram stories to share the inspirational messages she has been receiving from fans.
Ever since the birth of her daughter, the actress has been sharing her pictures on Instagram. The baby girl was born on July 12. Three days after Nyra's birth, Sameera shared a post reading, "This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves. I'm so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here! We prayed for a #babygirl and we are #blessed!"
