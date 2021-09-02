Sameera Reddy Shares Boxing Video, Fans Love Her Transformation

Actress Sameera Reddy recently shared a boxing video on Instagram which is a part of her weight loss regimen which she has been following since the last couple of months. In the video the actress can be seen practicing boxing with her trainer in the garden of her house.

Sameera in a black gym outfit, as seen in the video, is working out with full energy. Sharing the post on Instagram, Sameera captioned, “Lazy Sunday, I don’t think so #messymama #motivation #letsdothis.” The post has received much love and support from Sameera’s closed ones including her mother-in-law, who commented “Aaaaaaaaaand we’re Onnnnnnn.” Many fans have also commented on the post commending her work out routine. One fan commented, “Wow that is so energetic.” Another commented, “Stronger than before.”

Since Sameera shared the video on August 29, more than three lakh people have seen this video. Netizens are praising Sameera’s dedication towards her fitness. In an earlier video posted by Sameera, she said that she has been actively trying to work out every day and achieve her fitness goal.

Sameera had earlier also shared a photo of herself and told how much transformation she has done all just by performing yoga and playing badminton. Sameera’s life had changed a lot since tying knot with businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. The actress stepped into the film industry with a fit body and left the industry after her first child was born.

Since then, she had changed so much that it was difficult to recognize her. On many occasions, she was also trolled when her photo or video surfaced on social media. But leaving all these behind, she has made a strong comeback. Recently, Sameera Reddy had worked hard and lost about 9 kilos in a few days.

Sameera has starred in some successful Bollywood movies including De Dana Dan, Don 2 and Race among others.

