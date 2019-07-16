Sameera Reddy Shares First Pic of Her Newborn Daughter: We Prayed for Baby Girl and We're Blessed

Just two days after sharing the glimpse of her newborn daughter, actress Sameera Reddy on Monday posted the first picture of her baby girl, remarking that "this little girl gave me the strength of wild horses" in an emotional Instagram post.

“She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves. I’m so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here ! We prayed for a #babygirland we are #blessed!” Sameera wrote alongside a picture of herself holding the baby in hands.

Sameera and her husband Akshai Varde welcomed their little bundle of joy on Friday. She shared the news of the arrival of her newborn on the photo-video sharing app. This is Sameera's second baby with Akshai.

During her pregnancy, Sameera was quite active on social media. From flaunting her baby bump underwater to starting her online campaign 'Imperfectly Perfect', she has been seen setting goals for women on how to embrace their body during pregnancy.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram recently to share a video in which she talks about how she has begun to accept herself in every size and colour, encouraging others to do the same too. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "This is the real me! Almost ready to pop! I know I'll bounce back and I'm not afraid of being judged. I wanted to share how I looked without make up & my morning face and how it's important for me to celebrate it."

