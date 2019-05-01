Sameera Reddy Shares Post-Pregnancy Struggles, Dramatic Body Transformation Photo

Actor Sameera Reddy took to Instagram on Tuesday to talk about her post-pregnancy weight loss struggle and depression after the birth of her first child Hans. The actor is now expecting her second child with husband Akshai Varde.Sameera shared two images—one from May 2015, right after Hans’ birth, and the other from April 2019. Sharing all that she went through post delivery, she wrote, "I touched 102 kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I’m not scared to admit it. It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered. And I couldn’t lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out. I disappeared because I didn’t have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen. But the beautiful part is that you can only hit your lowest low to know you can absolutely climb out of that hole."On how she lost all the pregnancy weight, she wrote, "It’s a fight. A hard one. Took me 2 years more to lose the weight and to step out and face the world again but I wish I had the courage then. I did it naturally with no fad diets, no easy way out. Only with dedicated workout, yoga, Pilates and strength training.”Highlighting the need for her to share her story, she added, “It’s important for me to post this now because I need women to know the struggle is real. The mood swings, hormonal changes and losing your body shape can mess with your mind. It’s a superficial world and people can be hurtful if you don’t keep up. But the key is to be fearless. Only you can get out of that rut. It’s yours to change. Be brave. You can move mountains if you just will it."In an earlier interview, Sameera told IANS that she had placenta previa which had her on bed rest for about four-five months after the pregnancy. "I just started putting on weight and falling into some kind of place in my head because it went from shows, award functions and a glamorous lifestyle to just not being able to handle what pregnancy was doing to me," she said.Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen alongside Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut in the 2012 film Tezz.