Sameera Reddy's Mother-in-law Steals Thunder in TikTok’s ‘Flip the Switch’ Challenge, Watch Video

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy too has joined the trending ‘flip the switch’ challenge on TikTok, after Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello.

On Thursday, she took to her Instagram handle to post a video where she is seen taking the ‘flip the switch’ challenge. Accompanying Sameera in the rendition is her mother-in-law, Manjri Varde, who is an absolute sport. In the clip, both the ladies are seen grooving to Drake’s Nonstop and Quavo’s Flipped The Switch as they cart the challenge smoothly.

In a follow-up post, the 39-year-old actress has shared selfies with Varde. In the first of the images, we see the Maine Dil Tujhko Diya actress dressed in a printed dress and a gold ‘gangsta’ chain, while her mother-in-law dons an all-black ensemble. However, the second photo flaunts how they traded their clothes via the challenge.

“When your mother in law steals your thunder. Hashtag asligangster @manjrivarde you were epic! She #flippedtheswitch thank you for being as crazy as I am (black heart emoji). Please Try this at home and tag us,”she wrote along the post.

The Musafir actress has been away from the silver screen for a while now and has often spoken about her body consciousness post-pregnancy. Sameera is married to Akshay Varde and the couple is parents to son Hans and daughter Nyra.

