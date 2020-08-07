Samir Sharma's Death 'Shocking News for Me', Says Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Co-star Pooja Joshi

Pooja Joshi, who played Sameer Sharma's wife in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, has said that she went numb when she heard of the actor's death. Samir allegedly died by suicide at his apartment in Mumbai.

Pooja told ETimes TV that she first thought it was fake news. After speaking to other people, she realised that Samir indeed is no more.

"I got a call from someone saying informing me about his death and I was shocked. Initially, I thought it must be fake news, but then I called up people and inquired about him and realised he was actually no more with us. This is big shocking news for me. I am not able to understand what must have pushed him to take such a big step. The moment I heard the news, I went numb, I couldn't believe that he took his own life. This year is so bad," she said.

Pooja shared a still with Samir from the show and said, "Still in shock, why? You were a thorough gentleman, a dear friend, such a supportive actor. I wish you’d reached out to someone. Someone who could’ve divert your mind in that weak moment. And now you’re gone. You will be missed dear. rest in peace."

Pooja said Samir was a very reserved person on the sets. "We had fun moments too on the sets but he liked spending time with himself on the sets. He was quite professional and was a very good co-star. He did not know him much on the personal level, he was more a co-star for me. I did not interact with him much," the actress said.

Samir was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling on Wednesday night at his home in Malad. Samir had acted in TV serials like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).