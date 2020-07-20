Samir Soni Accuses Kangana Ranaut of Using Sushant's Death to Settle Personal Scores, Deletes Post Later

Actor Samir Soni in an Instagram post had accused people including his Fashion co-star Kangana Ranaut of using late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death as a medium to "settle their own personal scores". However, after severe trolling Samir deleted the post from his timeline and shared another one apologising and saying he hot to learn a lot.

"Good night folks and thank you for giving me my first experience of being trolled. I guess I got a lot to learn." Samir captioned his post stating, "Apologies and love to all," the actor wrote in a post.

Reportedly, in the now-deleted post, Samir had written, “I’ve said this before, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is a huge tragedy and he deserves justice. But I’m against anyone (including Kangana) who are using his death to settle their own personal scores. Deplorable!”

“Stop shooting your gun off a poor dead man’s shoulder. Have at least that much respect,” he added. Samir's posts come after Kangana's recent interview to Republic TV where she made allegations against some Hindi film fraternity members namely Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker among others. She was speaking to journalist Arnab Goswami in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide last month. Earlier, mourning the death of Sushant, Samir had shared the picture of the late actor writing, "How many people have to die for our society to change."

Sushant passed away on June 14. He died by suicide, Mumbai police confirmed. His death has reignited the debate about nepotism and lobby culture in Bollywood.