Samir Soni Birthday Special: Recent and Upcoming Movies, Shows of the Actor to Binge-watch

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SAMIR SONI: Samir Soni has turned a year older today, i.e. September 29. The actor has entertained fans and audiences for over 27 years with films like China Gate, Fashion, Vivah and many more. The actor has also acted in several OTT shows. Samir recently made several appearances in his wife, Neelam Kothari’s much-acclaimed series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

And now Samir Soni is gearing up to appear in his next web series Made In Heaven. To mark the occasion of Samir’s birthday, let’s take a look at his recent movies and his upcoming movies and TV shows.

Mithya

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0d7TVQ-SpM

Mithya is a psychological thriller series starring Huma Qureshi, Rajit Kapoor, Samir Soni, Avantika Dasani, K. C. Shankar and Indraneil Sengupta in lead roles. The story revolves around two women who have a falling out over accusations of plagiarism, which leads to a string of fights and dramatic disclosures centred around a murder for which they are both under suspicion. The series is created by Goldie Behl and Priya Jhavar and is also helmed by Rohan Sippy. The series garnered heaps of praise from viewers for its storyline and acting skills.

Nikamma

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z41dtcH_NfI

Sabir Khan directorial Nikamma stars Abhimanyu Dasani, Samir Soni, Imam Hossain, Shirley Setia in lead roles. The story centres around a lazy slacker who finds it difficult to get along with his hardworking sister-in-law until they are forced to unite and battle a shared foe. The movie was liked by fans and viewers.

Chehre

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nD82ZhhZF_8

Sami also appeared in the film Chehre, which is a thriller directed and co-written by Rumi Jaffery. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Krystle D’Souza in lead roles. In a tale about right and wrong, the protagonist is an 80-year-old guy who enjoys playing real-life games. It tells the story of decisions people make throughout their lives and how each one is heard and judged.

Upcoming movies and TV shows

Alibaug

The film Alibaug is Samir Soni’s upcoming project that is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta. It also stars Sophiya Chaudhary, Parvin Dabas and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The plot revolves around a professor who reunites with his students after ten years at Alibagh’s coastal heart.

P.I. Meena

P.I. Meena is an upcoming web series that stars Tanya Maniktala, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Jisshu Sengupta. The web series follows a young, troubled female private investigator who is thrown into a world where she must comprehend the unfathomable and rediscover her own identity. The web series is currently in its post-production stage.

See You in Court

Vishal Mishra’s directorial See You In Court stars Daisy Shah, Rajbir Vatas and Samir Soni in a lead roles. The plot revolves around a 12-year-old who, with the assistance of his school psychologist and a young lawyer, files a case against his parents. The makers haven’t revealed details about the same.

Made in Heaven

Samir Soni will also star in season 2 of the much-acclaimed series Made In Heaven. It was revealed during an episode of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives that Samir Soni, his wife Neelam Kothari and Sanjay Kapoor have been cast in for Made In Heaven 2. Season 1 garnered heaps of praise from viewers for the storyline and the cast.

