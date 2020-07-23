Samir Soni: Tomorrow If I Do Something To Myself, Will Kangana Ranaut Be Held Responsible For It?

A day after deactivating his Twitter and Facebook accounts, actor Samir Soni has lashed out at Kangana Ranaut and her team for subjecting him to brutal abuse and harassment.

Samir and Kangana's team recently got into a war of words on Twitter after the former slammed the actress for using late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's death to further her personal agenda. Following which, Samir was massively trolled by Kangana's supporters online.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Samir said, "The last 3-4 days have been a complete hell for me. I just made a statement on a channel that 'it seems like Kangana is shooting off a dead man's shoulder in terms of how she is fulfilling her agenda using Sushant as an excuse,' and I have since been threatened, hounded and trolled by team Kangana. I had to go off my Twitter and Facebook. Forget the so-called Bollywood mafias, I’m more scared of Team Kangana at this point. They threaten just because you have a different opinion. I haven't even called her any names."

#Alert | At this point, I’m more scared of Team Kangana than the Bollywood mafia. They have been threatening me because I have a difference in opinion. She is putting herself into the news by making these statements and generalisations: Actor Samir Soni tells @shreyadhoundial. pic.twitter.com/VVrparvHyA — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) July 23, 2020

In a recent explosive interview with Republic TV, Kangana alleged that Sushant was a victim of nepotism prevalent in Bollywood and Yash Raj Films' head honcho Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar systematically sidelined the late actor. She also slammed Mumbai Police for not officially summoning her in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

However, Samir said he is not able to understand why Kangana should be called to join the probe as Sushant had no relation with her whatsoever.

"As far as Sushant's death's investigation is concerned, why should police summon Kangana? Is she Sushant's sister? Is she a manager? Is she his closest friend? She is pretty much putting herself into the news by making these statements, generalisations, and allegations on some really celebrated people in the country without any evidence. My wife (Neelam Kothari) has been abused. They do exactly what they accuse the Bollywood mafias of doing. Tomorrow if I do something to myself, will she (Kangana) be held responsible for this? I live in fear right now. You can't just shoot your mouth off without being responsible or accountable."

Sushant passed away on June 14. The actor died by suicide, Mumbai police confirmed.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).