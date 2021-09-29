Samir Soni Turns 53: This is How He Had Fallen in Love With Actor Neelam

Popular TV and film actor Samir Soni is celebrating his 53rd birthday on Wednesday and this occasion, his fans and family members are sending him wishes. Samir was born in London on September 29, 1968, and he belongs to a Punjabi family. The actor started his career with the TV show ‘Samandar’ and he stepped into Bollywood with the 1998 film China Gate. Let’s have a look at his life on this special occasion. Although Samir was born in London, his initial education was from the St. Xavier school of Delhi.

As per media reports he has studied economics at the University of California. The actor initially used to work as an investment banker but his love for acting brought him to Mumbai where he worked in many films and shows. Samir’s fans know that his wife is Neelam Kothari, a famous Bollywood actor, but do people know that this is his second marriage?

The actor first got married to Rajlakshmi Khanvalkar but this relationship did not last too long. The two got separated after some months of the wedding. After getting separated from Rajlakshmi, Samir met Neelam. Neelam, too, had married before and her relationship hadn’t worked too well either.

She had married a businessman from the UK. As per media reports Samir first met Neelam at a party in 2008 and this party was organised by Ekta Kapoor. Samir fell in love with Neelam as soon as he saw him. After being friends for some time, Neelam and Samir got married on January 24, 2011. This couple, now, has a beautiful daughter. While Samir is still active in the world of acting, Neelam has distanced herself from Bollywood. She is now connected with the profession of Jewellery designing. However, she is seen at Bollywood parties.

