Samrat Prithviraj Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Drops On Monday With Just Rs 5 Cr Collection

Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj has been facing tough competition at the box office from Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s directorial which was released on June 3, received a mixed response from both, the audience and critics. It collected Rs 39 crore on its opening weekend. However, Samrat Prithviraj saw a major dip in its collection on its first Monday.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Samrat Prithviraj earned somewhere between Rs 4.85 crore and 5.15 crore on Monday. The entertainment portal also claims that with such a dip on its first Monday, the Akshay Kumar starrer is likely to reach Rs 60 crore mark as its week one collection. Samrat Prithviraj had previously earned Rs 10.70 crore, Rs 12.60 crore and Rs 16.10 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Samrat Prithviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in key roles. It s the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. In the film, Akshay is seen playing the role of warrior king Prithviraj, whereas Manushi is seen essaying the role of his love interest, Samyukta. The film was declared tax-free in a few states, including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Vikram continues to rule box office collection. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Vikram has been doing well not just in India, but across the world. The film has already crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in just three days. It has been doing exceedingly well in Southern states too. While Vikram emerged as the pandemic era’s highest grossing Tamil movie in Kerala, it also became the third Tamil movie to cross Rs 10 crore mark in Karnataka in 2022.

Samrat Prithviraj is also getting tough competition from Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the box office for now. “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to dazzle, unaffected by multiple releases week after week… Growth on [third] Sat and Sun remarkable… Mass circuits in full form… Heading towards ₹ 175 cr… [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr. Total: ₹ 154.82 cr. #India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.