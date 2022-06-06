Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection Day 3: Film Beats Bachchhan Paandey's Opening Weekend With Rs 39.4 Cr

Samrat Prithviraj box office collection day 3: Although Samrat Prithviraj has not opened as per expectations, the Akshay Kumar starrer witnessed a decent spike in the box office collection on Sunday. The film, based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, collected Rs 16.10 crore on Day 3, Sunday. This led to Samrat Prithviraj beating Akshay Kumar’s previous release Bachchhan Paandey.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#SamratPrithviraj gets the much-required push on Day 3… Decent weekend, with metros coming on board on Sunday… Mass circuits very strong… Monday biz crucial, needs to cover lost ground on weekdays… Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 39.40 cr. #India biz.”

Bachchhan Paandey had released in March this year. At the time, Adarsh revealed that the film collected an opening weekend box office collection of Rs 37.25 cr. The film faced competition from The Kashmir Files at the time. “#BachchhanPaandey remains low over the weekend, mainly due to #TKF juggernaut that eclipsed the biz of *all* films… Did not witness growth on Day 3… Fri 13.25 cr, Sat 12 cr, Sun 12 cr. Total: ₹ 37.25 cr. #India biz,” Adarsh tweeted at the time.

Samrat Prithviraj, which also starred debutant Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood, opened with positive reviews from critics. The film was also praised by Union home minister Amit Shah. The film was declared tax-free in a few states, including Uttar Pradesh. Samrat Prithviraj was released alongside Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Adivi Sesh starrer Major but faced limited competition from both the movies.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to do impressive business at the box office. The trade expert revealed that in its third weekend at the box office, the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer collected Rs 2.81 cr (Fri), Rs 4.55 cr (Sat), Rs 5.71 cr (Sun), pushing the total to Rs 154.82 cr. The film is inching towards a Rs 175 crore collection.

