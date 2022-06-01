Samrat Prithviraj First Review Calls Film 'Incredible'; Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chillar Make 'Hot' Jodi

Samrat Prithviraj’s first review is out and it is packed with praises. The film, backed by Yash Raj Films, stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the lead. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. While the Indian reviews will be released only on Friday, Samrat Prithviraj’s first review has been shared by overseas film critic Umair Sadhu. He has given the film a four-star rating.

Taking to Twitter, the review wrote, “Review #SamratPrithviraj. There’s no room for dullness screenplay.The writing is tight, the drama keeps you hooked & the romantic track is wonderful. Be it the war sequences or the sword fights or general action,is incredible.#AkshayKumar & #ManushiChhillar Jodi is HOT.”

Samrat Prithviraj is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is recognized for his television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed Pinjar. The beautiful and talented Manushi Chillar makes this year’s most awaited debut as Samrat Prithviraj’s most beloved Sanyogita. Akshay Kumar tackles a historical role for the first time. Samrat Prithviraj is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film was previously titled Prithviraj. However, over the weekend, Yash Raj Films announced that they are changing the name to Samrat Prithviraj after a PIL was filed by Shree Rajput Karni Sena.

“As per the multiple rounds of discussions between us, and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title of the Film to “Samrat Prithviraj”. We are highly appreciative of the mutual agreement reached between us that you have no further objections with regards to our Film and that all other points raised by you earlier are no longer a point of contention between us. We thank Shri Rajput Karni Sena and its members for understanding our good intentions pertaining to the depiction of the great warrior in the Film,” the production house said in a letter to Shri Rajput Karni Sena President, Mahipalsingh Makrana.

