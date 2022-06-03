Samrat Prithviraj Twitter Review: Netizens Declare Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar's Film a Blockbuster

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar’s much-awaited film Samrat Prithviraj was released on the big screen today, June 3 and netizens are already hailing the film and the actors. Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. It also stars Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt among others. Netizens took to Twitter to share their early reactions and according to them, the film is going to be a blockbuster.

One viewer wrote that they have cried watching the film. “#SamratPrithviraj is going to be a blockbuster. Roke aaya hu mai to ,” read the Tweet.

Another review called the film Akshay Kumar’s career-best.

I had watched Jodha Akbar, Bajirao Mastani, Bahubali series, tanhaji, Even Ashoka too

but #SamratPrithviraj is totally different from them

what a movie

we can't say it movie

it's our history

Akshay Kumar lived the character

He made me know who was Samrat Prithivi pic.twitter.com/8XZKD4VBvi — Heart Broker (@heartbroker288) June 3, 2022

@akshaykumar sir you are tremendous, you are a true gem , loved your movie #SamratPrithviraj … people are getting crazy on it . kudos to the whole team .. ek reply to hum ko b banta hai sir aap k bhaut bade fan hai hum !! Love u — Ankur Sharma (@Ankur9540864469) June 3, 2022

While high expectations are pinned to the period drama, the film releases alongside the Telugu film Major and the Tamil film Vikram. Major stars Adivi Sesh in the lead while Vikram brings Kamal Haasan back to the big screen after a long time. All three films are tracking fairly decent at the box office, as of Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the film has been declared tax free in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watched the film on Thursday at a special screening in Lucknow, following which he declared the film tax free.

