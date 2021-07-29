Samreen Kaur ‘Shocked’ as IMDb Movie List Credits Her with Tara Sutaria’s Mother's Role in Movie

A 21-year-old model-turned actress Samreen Kaur recently faced the case of mistaken identity. In the recent incident, she found herself linked to Punit Malhotra directed Student Of The Year 2. Samreen was stunned to find herself credited in the list as Tara’s on-screen mother. The role is played by another actress with the same name. The young actress said in an interaction that she was shocked to be credited for an older role and it affected her badly. She even expressed her desire to work with the production house but through a different character.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Samreen revealed that she discovered this confusion on the internet after someone sent her the IMDb credit list. “I was shocked and deeply affected by it because I am just 21 and I obviously can’t play a mother to such a character even if I want to. It was weird for me to see my name up there but I can’t help it because you can’t edit things on the internet just like that,” Samreen was quoted saying.

The actress further assured that the mix-up has not affected her work or auditions as of now. She further requested people to do “a little bit of research before making such assumptions.”

Samreen has been a part of the entertainment industry through various roles and music videos. She featured in Jubin Nautiyal’s video song, Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha. Samreen was also seen in Jordon Sandhu’s Bottle Free and Yaara Te Warga by Aatish and Jass Manak. The actress played a role in Arjun Rampal’s thriller, Nail Polish.

Student Of The Year 2 is a sequel to 2012 film Student Of The Year. Lead actresses Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria debuted in Bollywood through this Karan Johar backed film. The other cast members include Aditya Seal, Gul Panag, Samir Soni, Manoj Pahwa to name a few.

