Samruddhi Kelkar Gives Fans Sneak Peek Into Her Sister’s Mehendi Ceremony

Actress Samruddhi Kelkar predominantly works in the Marathi television industry. She became a household name after starring in Phulala Sugandha Maticha. After a two-year-long run on the small screen, the daily soap concluded on December 4, this year. After bidding farewell to the Marathi TV show, Samruddhi is currently busy with the preparations for her sister’s wedding.

On Tuesday, the Laxmi Sadaiv Mangalam star gave fans a sneak peek into her sister’s Mehendi ceremony by sharing a streak of pictures with her on Instagram. In the photos, the sister-duo is seen flashing their million-dollar smiles at the camera along with flaunting their Mehendis. For the pre-wedding festivity, Samruddhi opted for a sleeveless ivory kurta with black prints over a black salwar. She kept her look minimal by complementing it with a pair of gold jhumkas and a maang tikka.

Along with sharing the photos on Instagram, Samruddhi wrote, “Sister’s wedding.”

Check out Samruddhi Kelkar’s Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samruddhi Kelkar (@samruddhi.kelkar)

Upon seeing the photos, one of the users gushed, “Two cuties in one frame,” while another commented, “Nice pics.” Many others flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis.

On the work front, Samruddhi Kelkar’s breakthrough show was Laxmi Sadaiv Mangalam. Later, she also appeared in the reality TV show Dholkichya Talavar in 2017 and emerged as one of the top 5 finalists. In 2021, she starred in the Marathi movie Don Cutting.

Samruddhi played the lead role of Kirti Mangesh Kadam in Phulala Sugandha Maticha. The television show was an official adaptation of the Star Plus show Diya Aur Baati Hum. Both shows were bankrolled by Shashi and Sumeet Mittal under the banner of Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show’s first episode premiered on Star Pravah on September 2, 2020, and went it off-air on December 4, 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News here