Samuel Jackson Take a Jibe At Daniel Craig, Says ‘I’m Not Looking for Another Job’
In the past, Daniel Craig had made fun of Nick Fury's character, played by Samuel Jackson in eleven Marvel films.
Image: Film stills from MCU and Skyfall.
Hollywood actor Samuel L Jackson has been in public eye once again with a comment mocking James Bond aka Daniel Craig. Samuel Jackson, who has played the role of agent Nick Fury in 11 different Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, was last seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Recently, the 70-year-old star talked to Foxlight about the satisfaction he shares with the role he plays. Commenting on it, the Shaft actor also took a jibe at Daniel Craig, who has decide to quit the Bond franchise.
Speaking at the event, he said, “I’m not James Bond. I’m not looking for another job.”
This dig was a reference to Daniel Craig's comment on the role in 2015. He had said, “I’m O.K. with being Nick Fury for however long they need me to be.”
Jackson continued to make fun of Craig, while his co-star Jake Gyllenhaal laughed during the interview. He quipped, “I can’t stand being associated with this character anymore. I have to get out. Come on, man. This role is great.”
Daniel Craig, who has shown his disinterest in playing Bond 007 again, told Time Out London, “I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists (than play Bond again). I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on. If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money.”
