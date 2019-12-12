Samuel L Jackson All Praise for Spider-Man Far From Home Co-Star Jake Gyllenhaal

Actor Samuel L. Jackson says actor Jake Gyllenhaal is very studied and works well on what he wants to do and how he wants to do. "He is very studied and he works on what he wants to and how he wants to do. So, when he shows up, he has a plan and that's always good cause it gives you something to play off on and keeps you on the toes too," Jackson said.

Jackson worked with Gyllenhaal on Spider-Man: Far From Home. The Jon Watts directorial follows the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame and brought back Tom Holland as Spider-Man on the big screen. Gyllenhaal entered the franchise with the role of Mysterio. The film will air in India on &flix on December 12.

Talking about working on Holland, Jackson said: "I was chuffed watching Tom work. He has such a great level of energy. He has a knowledge of this character and he brings something that Spider-Man really needs - the youthful exuberance. A lot of us who have been around here are kind of jaded while he is not. He is enthusiastic and we love that about him."

On shooting his first scene with Holland, Jackson, who is seen as Nick Fury in the movie, said, "The first time Tom discovers me in this film was really a great moment. It was kind of like the first day I worked. Everybody on the set waiting were like, 'Oh my god, Nick Fury is coming over today'. I am sitting there and he also has the same kind of reaction and so do I. I was like, 'Oh my god! I'll be working with Spider-Man', which always shocks people that I feel that way. So, I have those moments. I like everything from my introduction to how we met in that dark room."

