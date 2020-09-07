MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Samyuktha Hegde Accepts Cong Leader Kavitha Reddy's Apology for 'Moral Policing' Her in Park

Samyunktha Hegde

Samyunktha Hegde

Samyunkta Hegde had alleged on Saturday that Kavitha Reddy tried to attack and abuse her and her friends for doing a hula-hooping workout at a park wearing workout clothes at the Agara Lake in the Bengaluru city.

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who had allegedly attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 at a lake garden in the city tendered an unconditional apology on Sunday. "I have always opposed moral policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in mere acting aggressively as well, it was a mistake," Reddy said in a tweet.

"As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to and sincerely apologise to Samyuktha Hegde and her friends!," she added.

Hegde had alleged on Saturday that Reddy tried to attack and abuse her and her friends for doing a hula-hooping workout at a park wearing workout clothes at the Agara Lake in the city.

Hegde posted Reddy's letter on social media as well and said, "Apologies accepted."

Reddy also accused a group of people instigated by the woman of threatening to label her a drug user, amid the ongoing investigation regarding alleged drug links with those in Kannada film industry.

Next Story
Loading