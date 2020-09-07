Samyuktha Hegde Accepts Cong Leader Kavitha Reddy's Apology for 'Moral Policing' Her in Park

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who had allegedly attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 at a lake garden in the city tendered an unconditional apology on Sunday. "I have always opposed moral policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in mere acting aggressively as well, it was a mistake," Reddy said in a tweet.

"As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to and sincerely apologise to Samyuktha Hegde and her friends!," she added.

I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde n her Friends! pic.twitter.com/pM9UJkWESC — Kavitha Reddy (KR) Jai Bhim! (@KavithaReddy16) September 6, 2020

Hegde had alleged on Saturday that Reddy tried to attack and abuse her and her friends for doing a hula-hooping workout at a park wearing workout clothes at the Agara Lake in the city.

Hegde posted Reddy's letter on social media as well and said, "Apologies accepted."

Reddy also accused a group of people instigated by the woman of threatening to label her a drug user, amid the ongoing investigation regarding alleged drug links with those in Kannada film industry.