Starring Samyuktha Menon, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shine Tom Chacko, Baiju Santhosh and Dain Davis in lead roles, the Malayalam comedy thriller Boomerang is all set to hit the screens on February 24. The film was earlier supposed to release on February 3, 2023. Announcing the same, the film’s director Manu Sudhakaran took to Instagram to share the new release date.

The comedy thriller focuses on how social media affects our life and how it is misused. The director claims Boomerang to be a fictional film that is inspired by real events. Akhil Kavalayoor, Subbalakshmi, Nia, Aparna, Harikrishnan, Manju Subhash, Nimisha, Baby Parthavi and others also have pivotal roles to play in the film.

In the one-minute-46-second-long trailer, we get to see three men who are seeking love in their lives. One of them who is a police officer is not happy in his married life. We also see a gun-wielding woman towards the end of the trailer.

It is to be noted that the script of Boomerang has been penned by the writer Krishnadas Panki who is also the script writer for Shane Nigam starrer Bermuda which is helmed by well-known director Rajeev Kumar.

The cinematography of Boomerang has been handled by Vishnu Narayanan, whereas the editing of the film has been done by Akhil AR. Subeer Ali Khan has composed the songs with the lyrics by Ajith Perumbavoor.

The film seems to be a great entertainer and will hit the theatres in a few days from now. Boomerang is a film that was earlier scheduled to release in July 2022.

The motion poster of the film, earlier released, had a trance mixed with a dreamy vibe to it and positioned the film as an entertainer with some mystery elements to it. The overall design and colour grading were vibrant too. The motion poster also highlighted that Samyuktha Menon will be seen playing a suspicious character. More details can only be known once the film hits the screens at the box office.

