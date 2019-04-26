Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Sana Khaan Makes Her Relationship Status Insta-official, Declares Love for Melvin Louis

Sana Khaan had been posting images on Instagram lately, hinting that she is dating dance choreographer Melvin Louis. In a series of images on Thursday, she made her relationship official.

News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2019, 1:53 PM IST
Image: Sana Khaan/Instagram
There were are-they-aren't-they speculations surrounding Sana Khaan and Melvin Louis' relationship status of late, owing to their adorable photos together that the Bigg Boss 6 contestant constantly kept posting on Instagram. Now, Sana has officially declared her love for the dance choreographer, laying the fans' speculations to rest.

On Melvin's birthday, Sana shared a series of intimate pics of the duo and captioned them with loving messages for her beau. In one post she wrote, "“I never knew I could love someone this much until I met you. Some people search their whole lives to find what I found in you ♥️ I fall for you every day every minute. You make me a better person mel there are so many good things I m learning frm you every single day. Words will never be enough to express my love n gratitude towards too ♥️I m super lucky to have you in my life. Thank you for choosing me I love you forever ♥️ Happy Birthday my love ♥️.”



In another one, she wrote, "I fell in love with you because of the million things you never knew you were doing ♥️
#merasabkuch #melvinlouis #sanakhan #birthdayboy #loveyou."



In another image still, she wrote nothing and let the couple's picture do the talking.



Melvin runs a dance studio in Mumbai, which is often graced by stars in special appearances. Recently, Varun Dhawan danced with Melvin and Harleen Sethi on First Class, right before Kalank's release.



Melvin is also Sana's dance tutor. Sana shot to fane with her stint in Bigg Boss 6. She later appeared in films like Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

