1-min read

Sana Khaan Accuses Choreographer Melvin Louis of Cheating on Her, Says She's Dealing with Depression Now

Sana Khaan has now broken her silence about calling off her relationship with Melvin Louis saying he cheated on her. Sana even claims to be dealing with depression ever since her break up.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2020, 11:56 AM IST
Sana Khaan Accuses Choreographer Melvin Louis of Cheating on Her, Says She's Dealing with Depression Now
Sana Khaan (L), Melvin Louis

Choreographer Melvin Louis, who has become a household name for sharing dance videos with Bollywood celebrities and his troupe of dancers on social media, has reportedly broken off with his girlfriend, actress and Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khaan.

The two had professed their love openly for each other on social media, with Sana even officially declaring her love for the dance choreographer with constant loved up posts and by sharing intimate pictures of the duo. Now, Sana has in fact deleted all posts with Melvin on social media and has seemingly moved on in life.

Read: Sana Khaan Makes Her Relationship Status Insta-official, Declares Love for Melvin Louis

During an interview, Sana opened up about the reasons for her break-up with Melvin. As per a report, Sana said in the matter, "I broke up with Melvin because he was cheating on me. I had loved him with all my heart and was committed to him. What I got in return has disturbed and shaken me. I have developed anxiety issues and am dealing with depression ever since."

Sana even claimed that she had heard about Melvin and his philandering ways from others but chose to ignore it since the latter used to insist on such talk being just false rumours.

Sana even confirmed breaking up with Melvin during the interview after officially dating him for close to one year. Putting a stamp on the fact that she has moved on in her life, she said, "I ended the relationship. I have come to know that he (Melvin) has already moved on with somebody else."

Melvin runs a dance studio in Mumbai, which is often graced by stars in special appearances. Melvin was also Sana's dance tutor. Sana shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 6. She later appeared in films like Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

