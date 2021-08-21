Sana Khan Birthday: Interesting Facts About Actress Who Left Bollywood

Former actress Sana Khan, who shocked everyone last year with her decision to leave Bollywood, turned 34 today. The former Bigg Boss contestant said she wanted to “serve humanity and follow the orders of my creator”. Sana, who has appeared in films like Wajah Tum Ho and Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho, married Surat-based businessman Anas Saiyad in a private ceremony in November 2020. Sana is currently holidaying with her husband in Maldives and has been providing us updates through social media.

The 34-year-old has experienced many ups and downs in her career. Her decision to stay away from the film industry also made her a target of trolls.

Sana was born and raised in Mumbai’s Dharavi. Her father is a Malayali Muslim from Kerala’s Kannur and mother, Saeeda, is from Mumbai. She debuted with the film ‘Yehi Hai High Society’ in 2005. She then appeared in many advertisements.

After making special appearances in Hindi films Bombay to Goa and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Sana bagged the lead role in Tamil film Silambattam with actor Silambarasan in 2008. Silambattam did quite well in the box office and Sana grabbed some good projects in South. She worked in several Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films during her almost 15-year career.

Sana made her TV debut with Bigg Boss Season 6 where she turned out to be the second runner up. She also appeared as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2015 and Kitchen Champion in 2019.

In 2013, she was declared absconding after she was charged with allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old who allegedly refused her cousin’s marriage proposal. Sana was arrested a year later along with her then boyfriend Ismail Khan and house help for allegedly threatening and molesting a media consultant.

Before her marriage with Anas, Sana was in news for her break up with choreographer Melvin Louis.

