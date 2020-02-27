Sana Khan Breaks Down at Special Ops Trailer Launch Post Breakup with Melvin Louis

Bigg Boss 6 contestant and actress Sana Khan was not able to hold back her tears at the trailer launch of web series Special Ops helmed by Neeraj Pandey. The trailer of Special Ops was released on Wednesday, February 26.

In a video shared on social media, Sana is seen crying as she thanked the director for the opportunity. Her co-star Gautami Kapoor is seen consoling her.

The video shows Sana in a maroon coloured dress, not being able to stop the tears rolling down her cheeks. “Thank you Neeraj sir to see myself in this poster,” she said.

Those gathered around applauds Sana and the host at the event is heard saying, “Indeed an emotional moment and why not? Because it is a biggie and all the best to you Sana. Happens, we all are humans, it absolutely happens.”

Earlier this month, Sana Khan revealed that she broken up with her boyfriend-choreographer Melvin Louis and alleged that he was cheating on her.

“I broke up with Melvin because he was cheating on me. I had loved him with all my heart and was committed to him. What I got in return has disturbed and shaken me. I have developed anxiety issues and am dealing with depression ever since,” she was quoted as saying.

Sana said she had heard about Melvin and his philandering ways from others but opted to ignore them as he insisted they were all false.

Melvin owns a dance studio in Mumbai, where stars make special appearances. Melvin was Sana’s dance tutor too.

Sana rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 6. In the big screen, she has featured in films like Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

