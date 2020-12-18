Sana Khan on Her Hush-hush Marriage: It wasn't an Overnight Decision

Former actress Sana Khan took the world of showbiz by surprise when she announced her departure from the celebrity lifestyle world earlier this year. Sending shockwaves further, Sana, later in the year, declared that she has married Surat-based Anas Saiyad, who is also a Maulana.

Now, Sana has explained that her decision to get married was not an abrupt one and that she has prayed for years to find a man like her current husband. Speaking with Times of India, the former Bigg Boss contestant also revealed her way of dealing with social media trolls who attacked her after her marriage.

Asked about the moment she knew that Anas was the one for her, Sana said, "Getting married to Anas wasn't an overnight decision. I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life."

Talking about her husband's qualities, Sana pointed out that he is not judgmental of her past. Citing an anecdote that he had shared with her, Sana recalled the lasting impact the story left on her. She revealed that she had met Anas for the first time way back in 2017 in Mecca. "It was a brief meeting on the day I was returning to India. Anas was introduced to me as an Islamic scholar," she said, adding, how she contacted him again towards the end of 2018 to find answers to some questions she had about religion.

Then, the pair reconnected this year and they ended up getting married to each other. Sticking to her choice of leading a religious life, Sana added that people had left 'nasty comments' on her social media account. Asking how her life decisions were affected by online trolling, Sana specified by saying that her husband was a good man and she found him 'good-looking'. It did not matter to her if the world did not see him like she does. She, however, mentioned that she will not be quitting social media just because her lifestyle has changed.