Sana Khan On Quitting Bollywood and TV: ‘Had Everything but Peace’

Former television actress Sana Khan was quite a rage at one point of time. She has acted in 14 films across 5 languages and has appeared in over 50 ad films. She was also a finalist on the reality show Bigg Boss 6 in 2012. After her relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis, Sana slipped into depression. Shortly after, she decided to leave the entertainment industry in 2020 and it came as a shock to everyone. Now in one of the recent videos uploaded on Muttawiffy Hujjaj, South Asia’s Instagram handle, Sana spoke her heart out on her drastic life decisions and her willingness to dedicate her life to ‘help humanity and fulfil the command of the creator’.

The actress, who tied the knot with Surat-based businessman Anas Sayed soon after bidding farewell to Bollywood, said in the video, “In my past life of course I had everything, I had fame, name, money. I could do anything and everything I wanted. But one thing that was missing was ‘peace in my heart’.” She further added, “I was like I have everything but why am I not happy? It was very tough and there were days of depression, there were days of Allah’s message that I could see through his signs.”

The former actress also revealed that her life took a turn for real when she started having dreams of herself buried in a blazing and burning grave. She stated, “In 2019 I still remember, during Ramadan, I used to see a grave in my dreams. I would see a burning, blazing grave and I could see myself in the grave. I didn’t see the empty grave, I saw myself. I felt this is the sign that God is giving me that if I don’t change, this is what my end is. That got me a little anxious. I still remember the changes that were happening. I would listen to all the motivational Islamic speeches and one night I remember reading something so beautiful.”

Sana Khan also made a solemn promise that she will never remove her hijab. She added, “You don’t want your last day to be the first day of your hijab.” She recalled a saying that read, “Allah doesn’t want anyone to even see the shape of a dead woman and that’s why they are covered in five pieces of clothes.”

Previously, Sana Khan has made appearances in Salman Khan’s Jai Ho and Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha. She was also popular for featuring in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Comedy Nights Bachao.

