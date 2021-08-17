Sana Khan Shares Stunning Picture From Maldives Clicked by Husband Anas Saiyad

Television actress Sana Khan, who is currently vacationing in Maldives with husband Anas Saiyad, shared some serene pictures from her stay during the vacation on her Instagram handle on Monday. The actress went snorkeling in the tranquil ocean waters of Maldives with her spouse. Her recent Instagram post shows the actress dressed up in snorkeling gear with her colourful hijab and blue tinted sunglasses. The actress was sitting on a boat with a red life jacket over her black snorkeling gear, as the ocean waters surrounded her in the background.

The portrait picture taken by Anas showed Sana looking far into the ocean. The caption of the Instagram post read, “And I'm ready to snorkel. Yes I miss going snorkeling wearing this hijab.”

In another picture shared by her, Sana looked radiant as she wore another vibrant hijab with a perfect flowy silhouette dress. As the fabric of her dress flew with the winds blowing over the ocean, her husband Anas managed to take a perfect shot that captured the moment. Complimenting her husband’s photography skills, Sana mentioned in the caption, “My husband can get a beautiful click in spite of these crazy winds. You are the best.”

Fans of the actress praised her fashion sense as one user commented, “You've shown that Maldives can be enjoyed without bikinis too.”

In her latest Instagram post, Sana shared some pictures from her vacation where she is seen having an amusing conversation with Anas. The former actress looks graceful as she is dressed in a bottle green satin hijab abaya, while Anas is seen in a white kurta and pajama. Praising her husband, Sana wrote in the caption, “Ya Allah Mere Shohar Meri Duniya Hai Aur Mujhe Meri Duniya Me Hamesha Abaad Rakhna. Ameen. (Dead God, my husband is my world, and always keep me happy in my world. Amen).”

Sana tied the knot with Anas last year and announced her exit from the showbiz career.

