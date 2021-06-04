Sana Khan Shuts Down Troll Who Mocked Her Hijab

Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan is quite active on various social media platforms. Ever since she announced her decision to quit the entertainment industry last year to follow the path of ‘Creator’ and serve humanity, she has been sharing thoughts and quotes from the Holy Quran. She also often posts her pictures and gives her fans a glimpse of her married life.

On Thursday, she uploaded a new photo on Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a hijab and holding a coffee cup.

In the caption, the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote that one shouldn’t be afraid of people as god gives respect to whomever he wants and leaves the undeserving for neglect. She also credited her husband, Mufti Anas Sayed, for the gorgeous click. The two had tied the knot in November last year in a private ceremony, a month after she quit the showbiz.

While many followers of Sana praised her look in the comment section, one user tried to make fun of her appearance, saying that there is no need to gain so much education when eventually she has to hide behind a hijab.

However, the former actress stood up for herself and responded to the troll in a very subtle but sharp manner. She said if despite wearing a hijab, she can carry on with her business and has a supporting husband and in-laws, what else would she want in life. She added that the most important thing is that God has been protecting her throughout and that’s why she has been able to complete her education. So, it’s a “win-win situation” for her.

Sana has worked in many films, including Wajah Tum Ho, Jai Ho, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, among others. Apart from participating in Season 6 of Bigg Boss, she has also taken part in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Comedy Nights Bachao, Entertainment Ki Raat and Kitchen Champion.

