Sana Khan Smiles Away in Pictures Wearing Special Floral Headgear for Her Wedding

Former actress Sana Khan recently posted pictures of a floral accessory she could not wear on her big day. Sana said that she had dreamt of wearing something like the floral headgear on her wedding day but forgot to place an order for it beforehand. Sana shared unseen pictures from her nikaah wherein she is flaunting the floral headgear.

The former Bigg Boss contestant looks pretty in a yellow kurta and grey dupatta. The newlywed flashes her gorgeous smile and mehendi clad hands for the photos. Sana is seen donning a beautiful floral headgear made of jasmine and red roses and her long tresses are entirely covered with it.

Sana revealed that her sister made the accessory happen on short notice. Thanking her sister, Sana expressed her joy as the flowers looked fresh even after she delayed wearing it by two days.

While sharing the pictures, Sana wrote, “I always wanted to wear this for my wedding but I forgot to order for this. Thanks to my nasreen didi who got this on my day of nikkah even though I delayed wearing it for 2 more days coz of the packed schedule but look how fresh it was. Do u guys like it?"

Sana Khan grabbed eyeballs with her stint in Bigg Boss. The model-turned-actress has acted in films like Jai Ho and Wajah Tum Ho.

In October this year, she shocked fans with her decision to say goodbye to showbiz. In November, Sana announced her wedding on social media taking her fans by surprise. She posted a photo from the occasion on her official Instagram page. Sana tied the knot with Surat-based Anas Saiyad on November 20. The wedding was a close-knit event with just family members of the bride and groom in attendance. Post her wedding, Sana changed her official name on her Instagram profile to Saiyad Sana Khan.

Sana shared multiple pictures from her wedding festivities including the Haldi and Walima. On the D-day, she looked like the quintessential Indian bride, dressed in an embroidered red and gold wedding look. The gold jewellery perfectly complemented her ethnic look. Sana and Saiyad picked a heavenly and picturesque location for their honeymoon. Sana shared visuals from their Kashmir vacation and the newlywed couple looked adorable enjoying the snowfall together.