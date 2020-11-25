Sana Khan Smiles Ear-to-ear in Pics from Her Mehendi Ceremony

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan recently tied the knot with Surat based Anas Sayied and made the announcement on social media. She revealed that the two got hitched on November 20.

Now, Sana took to social media again to share with fans and followers some gorgeous pictures from her mehendi ceremony. She is seen showing off the deep colour of her bridal henna in happy moments she shared on Instagram.

Sana opted for a pink and orange suit for her mehendi and completed her look with a stylish choker, statement earrings and a simple maang tikka.

Here are some pics from Sana's marriage.

A few months ago, Sana made headlines when she announced her decision to quit the world of showbiz.

"I declare that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance," she had written on Instagram.