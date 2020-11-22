Sana Khan Ties the Knot in Hush-Hush Ceremony, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Remanded to Judicial Custody

Actress Sana Khan tied the knot on November 20 in a hush-hush ceremony. She shared the happy news with her fans on social media on Sunday.

In another news, a Mumbai court on Sunday remanded comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following seizure of drugs from their house in Mumbai, to judicial custody till December 4. The court will hear their bail pleas on Monday.

Also, Kartik Aaryan announced new film, titled Dhamaka, on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan has got married. She shared pictures from the time on social media in which she is seen posing with her husband, dressed in red.

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Sunday revealed he is set to star in filmmaker Ram Madhvani's thriller Dhamaka.

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has gone down the memory lane and posted a picture with her actor husband Ayushamann Khurrana from their college days.

Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who were arrested on Saturday, have been sent to judicial custody till December 4. The court will hear their bail pleas on Monday.

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting the birth of their first child in January next year.

