Sana Khan Turns 35: Bigg Boss 6 Contestant Who Quit Showbiz to 'Serve Humanity'

Former television actress Sana Khan, who shocked everyone last year with her decision to leave Bollywood, turned 35 today. She has acted in 14 films across 5 languages and has appeared in over 50 ad films. She was also a finalist on the reality show Bigg Boss 6 in 2012. The actress tied the knot with Surat-based businessman Anas Sayed soon after bidding farewell to Bollywood.

Recently in one of the recent videos uploaded on Muttawiffy Hujjaj, South Asia’s Instagram handle, Sana spoke her heart out on her drastic life decisions and her willingness to dedicate her life to ‘help humanity and fulfil the command of the creator’.

She said in the video, “In my past life of course I had everything, I had fame, name, money. I could do anything and everything I wanted. But one thing that was missing was ‘peace in my heart’.” She further added, “I was like I have everything but why am I not happy? It was very tough and there were days of depression, there were days of Allah’s message that I could see through his signs.”

As Sana turns a year older today, here’s a look at her journey so far:

Sana was born and raised in Mumbai’s Dharavi. Her father is a Malayali Muslim from Kerala’s Kannur and mother, Saeeda, is from Mumbai. She debuted with the film ‘Yehi Hai High Society’ in 2005. She then appeared in many advertisements. After making special appearances in Hindi films Bombay to Goa and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Sana bagged the lead role in Tamil film Silambattam with actor Silambarasan in 2008. Silambattam did quite well in the box office and Sana grabbed some good projects in South. She worked in several Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films during her almost 15-year career. Sana made her TV debut with Bigg Boss Season 6 where she turned out to be the second runner up. She also appeared as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2015 and Kitchen Champion in 2019. In 2013, she was declared absconding after she was charged with allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old who allegedly refused her cousin’s marriage proposal. Sana was arrested a year later along with her then boyfriend Ismail Khan and house help for allegedly threatening and molesting a media consultant. Before her marriage with Anas, Sana was in news for her break up with choreographer Melvin Louis and slipping into depression.

