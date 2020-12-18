Sana Khan's Husband Anas Saiyad Says He Never Forced Her to Quit Showbiz

A few months ago actress Sana Khan decided to quit her showbiz career and follow a more religious life. She married Maulana Anas Saiyad on November 20 in an intimate ceremony.

Anas said in a recent interview that he had no hand in her decision to quit showbiz. He added that people are free to question their relationship, and their doubts about the couple's compatibility is only a sign of their narrow-mindedness.

"I have never forced her to lead life in a certain way. She announced on Instagram around six months ago that she has taken hijab. People thought that it's because of the pandemic and no work, but she always wanted to detach herself from what she was doing. I wanted her to give it some time, but she was certain. In fact, I was shocked, too, when she announced that she was quitting the industry," he told The Times of India.

Anas Saiyad's family is in the construction business in Surat. Reacting to people's comments on their marriage, he said, "Sana is not full of herself. She is affable, forgiving and has a clean heart. I always wanted a girl who complemented and completed me. People still ask me how I got married to an actress, but yeh chhoti soch ke log hain. It's my life and no one should comment on it. People are free to think that we are a mismatched couple, but only we know how compatible we are."