Sana Saeed Birthday: When Shah Rukh Khan’s Onscreen Daughter Made a Comeback

Bollywood actress Sana Saeed, the famous child artist Anjali of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, turns 33 today. She was born in Mumbai on September 22, 1988. Sana is also a model and an actress. She remains quite active on social media and regularly shares her Insta reels with her fans.

The actress rose to fame as Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen daughter since she played the role of Anjali 1998 super hit film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Her acting in the film was also well appreciated by the critics and the audience.

In Pics: Happy Birthday, Sana Saeed: Hot and Sexy Photos of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Child Artist

The actress cum model Sana entered the film industry as a child artist at the age of 8 with the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She also played important roles as a child artist in the 2000 film ‘Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega’ and ‘Badal’. After this she also did a couple of TV shows. She worked in Fox Kids, Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Kahi Toh Hoga, and Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar among others.

Once she grew up, she kept her hold over the television world. She worked in Babul Ka Angan Chute Na, Lo Ho Gayi Puja Es Ghar Ki, Sajan Ghar Jana Hai, and Sasural Genda Phool. These TV shows gave her a lot of popularity.

Sana made her debut as an adult with the 2012 movie Student of the Year in which she was seen in a supporting role. This film was directed by Karan Johar and the leads were Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Sana’s acting in the film was well received. Then she did an item number in the 2014 film Fugly.

According to reports, Sana is currently shooting for a film. After student of the year Sana took part in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaja as a contestant, she also took part in MTV Splitsvilla in 2013. Sana came as a contestant in ‘Nach Baliye’ in 2015. The actress was also a part of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

