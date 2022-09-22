Sana Saeed Turns 34: Lesser-Known Facts about Little Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Sana Saeed, best known for her work in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, turned 34, today, September 22, 2022. Sana made her acting debut in the movie KKHH as a young child performer, portraying Shah Rukh Khan’s character’s on-screen daughter Anjali. She succeeded in capturing many hearts despite playing a minor part. Following Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she appeared in movies like Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega and Badal as a young actress.

As an adult, Sana Saeed stepped back into the acting world and made her television debut in the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. Sana received her big Bollywood debut in 2012 when she appeared in a supporting role in Karan Johar’s critically acclaimed film Student of the Year. In addition to movies and TV series, the 34-year-old has also starred in a number of reality TV programmes, including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

However, there are a few unknown facts about actors that fans are not aware of. On the occasion of Sana Saeed’s birthday, look at these lesser-known facts:

Lesser-Known Facts About Sana Saeed

1. To essay the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter in the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Sana Saeed was selected from 200 other young actors and actresses.

2. Her favourite scene in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is when Shah Rukh Khan forgets to put on his pants.

3. She spent her summer breaks filming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

4. She had turned down an offer from the film Hum Panchi Ek Daal Ke before accepting the role of Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

5. She additionally served as Chatur Chachi, the host of the Fox Kids programme on Star Plus.

6. The actor currently divides her time between Mumbai and Los Angeles.

7. Apart from acting, Sana Saeed enjoys working out and lifting heavy weights in the gym. And her Instagram handle stands proof of the same.

8. Sana Saeed is also an avid reader

9. During the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, the actor was lauded for her dancing skills

