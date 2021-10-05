'Sanak' Trailer Out, will Stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 15 Onwards

Introducing a first of its kind hostage drama in Hindi cinema, Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Zee Studios’ Sanak hopes to change the game in the action-entertainment space as this intriguing story unfolds in a hospital under siege.

If the countdown action stunt was anything to go by, viewers can expect triple the adrenaline as the trailer of hostage drama promises to leave you at the edge of your seat.

Directed by Kanishk Varma, the film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Bengali superstar Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal among others and the trailer gives audiences a sneak peak of the high-octane action and tear jerking drama in store.

Fighting to save his loved one from a high-risk situation, we witness Vidyut pushing the envelope in this dhamakedaar trailer. The film also marks the big Bollywood debut of Rukmini and her chemistry with Vidyut seems to be another highlight in the film. Apart from being an action thriller, the trailer of Sanak also touches upon the love story between the two, which is just as integral to the narrative.

Vidyut says, “The film was shot during the pandemic time and as every other Indian, we went to work and we have come up with this film. Once you watch it, I can guarantee you that it will inspire you to be a better version of yourself and to help people around you.”

Producer Vipul says, “We are so excited to bring ‘Sanak’ to Indian audiences. Our films really haven’t explored the hostage drama space in depth and detail and ‘Sanak’ is our attempt at doing just that.”

Starring Vidyut, Chandan, Neha and Rukmini, Sanak is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and will be streaming from 15th October only on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. It is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah production, directed by Kanishk.

