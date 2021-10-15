Sanak Movie Review: A Clichéd Action Film, But Vidyut Jammwal Has His Moments

Sanak

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia

Director: Kanishk Varma

If your idea of having a good time at the movies is Viduyt Jammwal flexing his muscles and breaking bones, then, you’re in for a blessed treat at the movies this week. For the rest, I guess, it’s better to enjoy the long weekend bingeing on a web series. Sanak is loaded with action but is completely devoid of perspective.

Vivaan (Vidyut Jammwal) is treating his ailing wife Anshika (Rukmini Maitra) at a hospital who is recovering from a life-threatening surgery. The hospital becomes the target of a few terrorists, lead by Saju Solanki (Chandan Roy Sanyal), plan to rescue a fellow criminal Ajay Pal Singh (Kiran Karmarkar) from the premise.

A hostage drama set against the backdrop of a hospital, the plot was really unique and had all the potential to keep the audience engaged. But it’s the shoddy screenplay, wafer-thin plot and poor writing makes Sanak another clichéd action film.

The setting of the hospital allows action director Andy Long Nguyen along with Vidyut to come up with some unique action sequences which includes a MRI machine and a Swiss ball. The 117-minute film has only one song, which works in favour of the makers. The action sequence are the biggest USP of the film. They are totally convincing and one can digest the fact that one man can kill so many bad guys.

It is difficult to root for the characters even as the actors gave a decent performance. Vidyut’s back flips may make you cheer and his stunts have gotten better over the year, but that’s about it. He does his best to bring forth the rage of an impassioned lover but clearly he romances action more than Rukmini Maitra, the Bengali actor making her Hindi debut and is earnest in the film.

As usual, Vidyut in top form, doing full justice to the job at hand. Chandan as a terrorist is menacing and does a fine job. Neha Dhupia who plays the role of police officer in charge of the situation hardly gets anything to do.

This is by no means a terrible film but the actioner, that attempts to find support in a threadbare story, is far from riveting. Sanak blooms only during the fights but by the time the clock ticks towards the climax, you are exhausted. How much can you hoot for broken necks and crushed bones? You could try finding thrill in Viduyt’s kicks but the film has nothing more to offer.

