Sanam Bewafa Director Sawan Kumar Tak Passes Away at 86, Salman Khan Pays Tribute

Sawan Kumar Tak, who had directed films like Sanam Bewafa, Souten, Sajan Bina Suhagan, is no more. The director, producer, writer and lyricist passed away today at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 86. He was admitted to the hospital after he had suffered a heart failure and had lung-related ailments as well.

Reports suggest that breathed his last at 4pm today at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai today. Salman Khan starrer Sawan: The Love Season, which came out in 2006, remains his last directorial. Salman Khan also took to his social media to pay tribute to the director. He tweeted, “May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u.” See the tweet here:

May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u. pic.twitter.com/SH3BhYxco8 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2022

Earlier, his nephew, Navin Kumar Tak had revealed that the director was admitted to the intensive care unit of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and added, “He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. He’s had a history of lung-related ailments, but this time he’s serious and his heart is not in a good condition. We are asking the fans and followers for their prayers so that uncle can pull through this difficult time.”

Sawan Kumar Tak started his career in the entertainment industry as a producer with the 1967 film Naunihal. The film featured Sanjeev Kumar in the lead, and also introduced him as an actor in the Hindi film industry and received immense appreciation from all. The movie had received the Presidential mention at the National Film Awards that year. In an interview with The Hindu in 2012, Sawan revealed that he had borrowed Rs 25,000 from his sister to produce it. He marked his directorial debut with ‘Gomti Ke Kinare’ in 1972. It featured Meena Kumari and Mumtaz in lead roles. As a filmmaker, apart from Sanjeev Kumar, he had introduced actors like Mehmood Junior aka Naeem Sayyed to the industry.

May his soul rest in peace.

