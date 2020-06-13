Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal Reminisce About Their Beach Wedding After 4 Years of Marriage

Television couple Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal have been serving #couplegoals ever since they tied the knot on January 25, 2016. When they worked together in Miley Jab Hum Tum, they became one of the favourite pairings on TV.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Mohit and Sanaya talked about how they planned their beach wedding. Mohit said Sanaya always wanted a beach wedding, even though she suggested that they have a court marriage to keep the wedding simple.

Sanaya added, "I always wanted a beach wedding because I love the sea, the ocean, so I am a beach baby. I always thought of having a small intimate wedding by the beach where I will wear a simple dress and take our vows. But Mohit is Punjabi, so small and intimate was out of the question."

She added that first they thought of doing a court marriage because it is a lot of stress to plan a wedding. "For the longest time, we did not get married because of this, and then our parents asked us why are we not getting married. So, then we decided, let's just get married. The plan was to keep it simple and have a court marriage and save money and time but the Mohit was very sweet about it and wanted to fulfil my dream."

The couple finally tied the knot in Goa, in a traditional ceremony. Sanaya wore a golden lehenga with a red dupatta, and Mohit wore a brown sherwani with a blue pagdi.

Follow @News18Movies for more